Aberdeen pupils bring splash of colour with mural

Aberdeen school pupils are taking part in a project to help brighten up their community.

Pupils at Tullos Primary have been creating a piece of street art to celebrate the history of Torry.

Street artist Fitlike is leading the initiative and has been working with children to paint the artwork on a wall opposite the school.

More than 340 youngsters have been involved in the VictoriArt Road initiative this week, which was organised by the council.

The street artist, who is based in Aberdeen and has worked across Scotland, was commissioned to take on the project.

Fitlike said: “It has been really good, the kids have been so enthusiastic and really excited about it.

“I think that is what public art should be – it should be about the people.

“The wall will include a celebration of all things that make Torry great and the history of the place with its connection to fishing.

“We have been planning this for a number of months now and it feels good to be finished.”

VictoriArt Road was inspired by the Nuart festival, an international street art event held in Aberdeen since 2017.

The aim of the art project was to brighten up the neighbourhood, which is classed as a regeneration area, and to spark people’s curiosity in art and other creative pieces.

Beth Leitch, headteacher at Tullos Primary School, said: “It is fantastic to be involved in the VictoriaArt Road project.

“The pupils have loved playing their part and to see the artwork being brought to life at the school – it’s a fantastic addition to Tullos and we’re very proud of it.”

Alan Donnelly, councillor for the local area, said: “It is good that the kids have been involved in a project, especially when it involves education on Torry’s rich fishing industry history.

“The bright blue colour will be in stark contrast to the darkness we will experience during the colder months and will hopefully make people happy and jolly.

“Without a doubt the splash of colour will brighten up the area.”