Aberdeen pupils asked to pick items for new time capsule

Aberdeen school pupils are being invited to choose items that will be placed in a time capsule.

Aberdeen Science Centre will bury the capsule in the structure of its building which is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

The centre launched a competition, open until next week, asking pupils to come forward with suggestions as to what items will be included.

All the suggested items will be put to a public vote and the most popular will be placed inside. The competition is open to three primaries – Hanover Street School, Seaton School and St Peter’s RC School.

Liz Hodge, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We have tasked the pupils with selecting the items they think sum up today’s Aberdeen and life in 2019, such as smartphones, a plastic bottle, a newspaper or a wrapper from their favourite snack.”