Aberdeen pupils’ artwork to go on display at Parliament

Artwork by Aberdeen students has been put on display at the Scottish Parliament.

Pupils from International School Aberdeen (ISA) were chosen to participate in a national exhibition.

The exhibit showcases the 100 Stories for 100 Years commemorations by the Lateral North and Soluis Heritage.

It is aims to inform people about Scotland’s contribution to the First World War.

Working in collaboration with Peacock Visual Arts and Gray’s School of Art, nine ISA pupils aged 14-16 have each created their own, unique perspective on the conflict.

ISA’s head of school Nicholas Little said: “This has been an amazing opportunity for them to learn, out of class, in a hands-on workshop environment using state-of-the-art printmaking equipment.”

The exhibition is currently running at the Scottish Parliament until September 20.