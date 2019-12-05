Aberdeen pupils’ artwork helps bring festive cheer to hotel

Expressive artwork created by school pupils is on show at an Aberdeen hotel over the festive period.

Senior students aged between 15 and 18 at Harlaw Academy created the artwork – a selection of final paintings and drawings taken from exam folios submitted earlier in the year.

They are now in an exhibition at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel on Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen.

Drew McIntyre, faculty head of expressive arts at Harlaw Academy, said: “There is 25 kids’ work on display, from fourth year, highers and three advanced highers. It’s all expressive work and most of them got As and Bs.

“It’s a chance for them to see their work displayed. They all picked their own individual projects and made all their own folios. There’s a range of different ones, from getting ready for a night out to dementia.”

One of the students whose work is included is 17-year-old Erin Leslie, who is now studying a full-time art course at North East Scotland College (NEScol).

Erin said she was delighted to see her work on the hotel wall.

She added: “It’s great. I’ve already started my art course and I’m hoping to go on to art school next year as well.”

It is the second year the school has had a partnership with the hotel to display the work.

The hotel also helps with other skills, such as mentoring youngsters and helping with CVs.

Frank Whitaker, general manager of the Park Inn by Radisson, praised the artwork.

He said: “The quality of the work is so good, it’s great to be able to give them a chance to have it displayed.

“We put leaflets on all our tables so our customers can look at it and see that they were created by the pupils. They’ll be on display until after Christmas.

“It’s a great example of partnership working, and from the hotel’s point of view it’s great to support any future hospitality workers.”

The pictures will be on display over the Christmas holidays and will be removed and returned to the pupils in January.