Aberdeen pupils and teachers to be given Covid home tests

Pupils and school staff in Aberdeen will be given Covid home test kits.

The test kits for both staff and senior pupils will be made available to those who consent, and have no coronavirus symptoms.

The lateral flow device (LFD) kits will be taken home, and each school will be asked to keep track of which kits have been distributed to who.

It comes as preparations are under way for some youngsters to potentially to return to schools on February 22.

Final plans are due to be confirmed on February 16, however initial suggestions made by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the provisional plans are to see a full-time return to early learning and childcare for all kids under school age, a part-time return for pupils in primaries one to three, and a part-time return, but on a very limited basis for senior phase pupils.

Seniors are expected to return only to take part in necessary in-school practical work for the completion of national qualification courses.

In a briefing to councillors Aberdeen City Council chief education officer at Aberdeen City Council Eleanor Sheppard said: “Staff and senior phase pupils will take test kits home and, twice weekly, following clear instructions for use, perform the tests on themselves or with the support of a parent or guardian.

“They will then register positive, negative and void results on a web-based portal, with the results shared with NHS Test and Protect.

“The processes that should be followed by individuals depending on a positive, negative or void result are clearly explained in the supporting materials.

“Schools will be able to reorder test kits when they need to do so. The precise processes for doing so are still under development.

“This programme is voluntary – nobody will be required to undergo testing without consent, and nobody should be excluded from school if they do not wish to test.”

Those who experience any symptoms are asked to follow the usual guidance of self-isolating and booking a test through one of the test centres, or via a home test kit.

Staff who work very closely with children and young people with the most complex additional support needs are also being offered coronavirus vaccines as a priority – with some beginning to take place at the P&J Live mass vaccination centre over the weekend.

Those eligible at this stage include staff who are supporting children and young people with a range of interventions such as personal and intimate care and invasive procedures such as PEG feeding.

It also includes staff who support them and regularly undertake healthcare and/or social care duties such as moving and handling, which mean they are in close contact with many vulnerable children.

Pupils could also be provided with materials to carry out practical classes instead of coming into school.

In her briefing Ms Sheppard said: “Schools are being supported to identify courses with practical elements necessary to support certification as this will help identify the young people. In some cases it may be possible to provide young people with the materials they require rather than inviting them into school.

“In some cases, a few in school sessions will be sufficient to enable certification, other units may require more regular attendance. Each course is being considered carefully so that we can prioritise access to school buildings and keep within the maximum capacities.

“Different courses are available across all schools and all schools have ordered units quite differently, as a result solutions will have to be designed by each school and quality assured centrally.”

Young people who are in attendance as part of the vulnerable learner provision will be required to be kept apart from other children to ensure that bubbles do not mix.

The brief states: “This is critical in limiting the need for large numbers of children to self-isolate should a positive test of Covid-19 be confirmed in a school.

“Cleaning arrangements, access and egress and use of resources will all require to be reviewed in order to update the school risk assessment. The publication of the refreshed Return to School Guidance will trigger further consideration of arrangements prior to 22nd February.”

Meanwhile, an education newsletter sent out by Aberdeen City Council to parents states that last term, Aberdeen City Council saw the lowest rates of Covid-19 related pupil absences compared to other urban local authorities, with the local authority recording a 2.5% average coronavirus-related absence rate and a 91.9% average attendance rate.

Engagement through Google Classrooms has continued to be high across the city as pupils carry out home working, with just under 12,000 chromebooks given out to children and young people to ensure that there are no barriers to learning. WiFi dongles have also been issued to those who require further digital support.

The newsletter states: “Engagement can be tracked at school level and used to inform how schools work with parents and carers to ensure positive engagement with the virtual curriculum.

“At the end of the first week one secondary had virtual attendance of 99.49% whilst some other schools were recording virtual attendance of around 80%.

“Central officers and schools continue to work with families to encourage positive attendance with city wide data sitting at around 97%, this is slightly higher than the level of engagement seen during the last period of lockdown.”