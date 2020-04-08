Video: Aberdeen pupil quizzes Nicola Sturgeon over Covid-19

An Aberdeen school pupil has been questioning the First Minister about the coronavirus restrictions.

Elsie Woodward-Nutt was one of 12 children across the country to put her question about the coronavirus directly to Nicola Sturgeon as she took part in a special question and answer designed specifically for youngsters.

The seven-year-old asked when play parks will be open again in a video chat which was part of a scheme organised through the Scottish Government’s parental support website Parent Club.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We have introduced lots of changes to try to limit the spread of the virus and children across the country are having to accept a very different way of life right now, without much time to understand why.

“I know that some will be thinking it’s scary and I understand that.

“We want to help them at this difficult time by reassuring them that it’s okay to be feeling this way and to answer some of the key questions they have. It was a very important Q&A for me, and I did my best to give them all the answers they need in simple terms.”

