Aberdeen pubs to shut following coronavirus advice

A number of pubs in Aberdeen are to shut following Government advice on coronavirus.

PB Devco, which operates numerous venues in the city, has announced it will be closing sites from tomorrow to “protect our community from possible further spread of COVID-19.”

Soul, The Fishmarket at Soul, So…, College, Vovem Meat & Liquor, 21 Crimes, The Bieldside Inn, The Howff and Queen Vic will all be shut temporarily.

A statement from the company said: “At PB Devco, it has always been our aim to serve our community with exceptional hospitality and create memorable experiences for our customers. Unfortunately, during this difficult period we feel a responsibility to protect our community from possible further spread of COVID-19.

“So in response to current government advice, and with the health and well-being of our staff, customers and wider community in mind, we have with a heavy heart made the decision to temporarily close all our venues from Tuesday 17th March until further notice.

“Venues in our portfolio that will be closed include: Soul, The Fishmarket at Soul, So…, College, Vovem Meat & Liquor, 21 Crimes, The Bieldside Inn, The Howff and Queen Vic. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers due to these closures.

“Thank you to all our customers for the support we have received so far, and to all our team members for coming in and working hard to keep the venues going while we navigate this period of uncertainty.

“We will continue to monitor the latest recommendations and guidelines from the government, and hope we can reopen and welcome our customers back again soon.”