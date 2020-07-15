Aberdeen pubs reopen doors for the first time since March

Well-known pubs across Aberdeen have reopened their doors today after more than three months.

Old School House, Prince of Wales and Northern Bar have welcomed back customers to enjoy their first pulled pint and pub grub since they were closed in March as a result of lockdown.

As part of the reopening, all Greene King managed pubs will follow the Pub Safe scheme, designed to protect the welfare of team members as well as ensure that customers can socialise safely.

The scheme centres around hygiene and safety, supported by a series of practical measures the company has introduced.

The safety measures include staff being looked after in order to look after customers, minimal contact, hand sanitising and hygiene and a Pub Safe monitor.

Andy Wilson, managing director of destination food brands at Greene King, said: “After a long period of uncertainty for the industry, we’re delighted that we’re able to start reopening our doors from this week for customers up and down the country.

“We know how much the local pub means to the British people; they are more than just a building, they are at the very heart of their communities.

“Of course, customers will notice some differences when they return, but it’s important that alongside implementing these changes we maintain the very essence of the great British pub.

“We know how eager people are to return, and we ask that our customers enjoy their pub experience safely and following the guidance that we’ve put in place, which is there to protect both them and our team.”

Reopened pubs include: