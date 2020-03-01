Aberdeen pubs raise £95,000 for cancer charity

Regulars and staff at a north-east pub chain have raised almost £95,000 for a cancer charity.

Team members and patrons at Greene King bars in Aberdeen helped to earn £94,766 for Macmillan Cancer Support in seven years.

Staff have collected funds in a variety of ways including gruelling physical challenges such as the Ultimate Brewery Bike Tour and Kilimanjaro treks to community-based events like family fun days and music festivals.

Nationwide, the pub company and brewer collected £7 million for Macmillan, which will go towards helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential physical, emotional and financial support.

Aberdeen bars such as Wild Boar, Prince of Wales and Abercrombie have all been involved in fundraising efforts.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive at Greene King, said: “Raising £7 million for Macmillan is an incredible milestone for us.

“A big thank you to our team members who always pull out the stops to raise money. I’ve seen first-hand some of the staggering efforts they go to including cycling from England to Scotland,

“And thanks to our customers too, who always put their hands in their pockets to support Macmillan.”