Aberdeen pubs and clubs granted extended opening hours over festive season

Licensed premises in Aberdeen will have the opportunity to extend their opening hours this Christmas season.

The Aberdeen City Licensing Board agreed this week that all pubs and clubs – with the exception of casinos – who adhere to the policy of a maximum of 14 hours continuous trading in any 24-hour period, may close up one hour beyond their usual time.

Licensed venues may extend their opening by an hour today, tomorrow, December 22, December 23, December 29, and December 30.

Councillor Marie Boulton, who chairs the board, said: “Licensed premises in Aberdeen have been working very constructively with the board in recent years to provide a safe and vibrant night-time experience for residents of Aberdeen and visitors – as demonstrated by the city’s success in securing the prestigious Purple Flag accreditation.

“In recognition of that successful partnership approach, the board is offering premises adhering to its policy of a maximum of 14 hours continuous trading in any 24-hour period the opportunity to extend their offering over the busy festive season, should they wish to, for three weekends in addition to the already agreed festive extended trading.”

Premises licence holders who meet the terms of the policy do not need to make an extended hours application for these dates.

A council spokeswoman added: “There is no obligation placed on licence holders to take advantage of this extension should they not wish to do so.

“The new dates are in addition to the general direction already in place for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, who represents more than 700 city centre businesses, welcomed the move.

He said: “We understand the night-time economy and the challenge it’s going through.

“Opportunities to incentivise responsible drinking have to go with that, but we see that we have to look at things rather differently and offer opportunities.

“The Purple Flag is there for all to see and the city is seen as an exemplar.”