News / Local

Aberdeen public invited to nominate council staff to be People’s Champion

By Jamie Hall
01/09/2021, 11:45 am
The Star Awards will return this year.
The Aberdeen public are being asked to nominate council workers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for the crown of this year’s People’s Champion.

Aberdeen City Council’s annual staff recognition event, the Star Awards, will return this year and includes the People’s Champion category, which is voted for by the people of the Granite City.

Nominations must be for individuals or teams who work for the local authority.

Honour for ‘exceptional’ staff

They must have shown a passion and commitment to making a difference while maintaining high standard, and their contributions must have had a “substantial and positive impact”.

The activity they are being nominated for must have taken place between June 2020 and September 2021 and can be for their efforts in the workplace, as a volunteer or both.

Council chief executive Angela Scott said: “We want to recognise an exceptional council employee or team who has gone above and beyond to improve the lives of the people and or communities in Aberdeen.

“I know there will be a great many nominations as this past year has been particularly challenging for everyone and I am aware of the sterling efforts made by council staff.”

Opportunity to recognise workers

Local authority leader Jenny Laing added: “The People’s Champion award provides us with the opportunity to recognise the fantastic efforts of an individual or team who work for the council and gives us the chance to celebrate the positive impact they have had on the people or place of Aberdeen.

“Not only do our citizens get the opportunity to nominate who they think should be People’s Champion, they also get the chance to vote for their favourite which ensures the recipient truly is the People’s Champion.”

Nominations will close at 5pm on Monday, with the winner crowned on September 16. To enter your nomination, click here.