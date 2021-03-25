Aberdeen pub The Illicit Still shuts down

One of Aberdeen’s best-loved pubs has announced it will not reopen after lockdown.

The Illicit Still, on Broad Street, has been shut since Christmas when Scotland went back into lockdown.

But despite many venues now looking forward to reopening late next month, the pub has announced has closed for good.

The homepage of the website now simply says: “Thank you and goodbye.

“Illicit Still is now closed, thank you for your support and custom over the years.”

The news comes just a day after John Lewis revealed it does not plan to open its department store in the city.

Already more than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for a rethink, with political leaders, city centre bosses and both the Press and Journal and Evening Express backing the campaign.

The cosy pub, with its caverned walls and frequent live music nights, does not have an outdoor space.

When restrictions ease at the end of next month, alcohol will not be allowed to be served indoors and venues will shut at 8pm. Those with outdoor seating can offer customers a drink and remain open until 10pm.

Some other pubs in Aberdeen, such as The Tippling House, have already announced they won’t reopen alcohol is permitted indoors, which is May 17.