Aberdeen pub Spider’s Web issued TV penalty after Scotland game

An Aberdeen bar has been punished following outrage over the actions of Scotland football fans last week.

Spider’s Web Pub on Station Road in Dyce has been issued a 21-day penalty which will prevent the establishment from using their televisions.

It comes after videos were circulated of crowds in the city singing, shouting, hugging and jumping around during Scotland’s win over Serbia, all in breach of coronavirus regulations.

A statement by the pub said: “Due to unfortunate events at the end of the Scotland game last Thursday, regretfully we have received a 21-day penalty, which prevents us from using our TVs at this time.

“This includes the marquee and the inside areas of the pub.

“On a plus side, Aberdeen is to remain in level two restrictions and we are still able to operate serving our fine drinks and food on a daily basis. We rely heavily on all of our customer’s cooperation to follow our guidelines and we thank you all for your constant support during these difficult times.

“Please be reminded that we ask that everyone entering the premises, that you continue to follow our strict procedures.”

One of the pubs, The Draft Project, owned by PB Devco, was also issued a notice by Aberdeen City Council’s environmental health team.

It was required to remove all televisions.

The notice will run for 21 days, expiring at 11.59pm on Sunday, December 6.