Aberdeen pub serves up new plans for hotel and beer garden

A pub chain today said it is as “keen as ever” to add a hotel to a historic Granite City building as it submits fresh plans for listed building consent.

JD Wetherspoon is looking to turn the first and second floors of the Archibald Simpson pub into a 29-bedroom hotel and beer garden.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are as keen as ever to open a hotel at the Archibald Simpson in Aberdeen.

“We have amended our plans so the hotel will have 29 bedrooms, two less than originally stated, following talks with the council.”

The firm was given planning permission from Aberdeen City Council for the Castle Street site but the local authority then refused the listed building consent for the work.

In its decision to reject consent for the 19th Century building, the council said the works would lead to a loss of historically important rooms.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Named after Aberdonian architect Archibald Simpson, the pub is on the site of one of his buildings – the former North of Scotland Bank head office, built in 1844.

In a design statement, the firm claims its proposals would use an otherwise “vacant and neglected space”, help “promote vitality” back to the town and improve the local economy.

Under the plans, a beer garden would be created at pub level in the area to the rear by demolishing an existing later-addition building.

The statement said: “By demolishing the later-addition rear building, the confused and neglected rear area will be cleared, creating a new 1,440sq ft beer garden which will provide a much-needed external space, creating a pleasant mixture of hard and soft landscaping.”