Aberdeen pub owner ‘disappointed’ after vandals smash windows

The owner of an Aberdeen pub has spoken of his disappointment after it was hit by vandalism.

The Scottish Embassy on Trinity Street in Aberdeen had its windows smashed in the early hours of yesterday, sparking a police investigation.

Its owner Robert Johnson, who has run the establishment for 11 years, said it is the first time he has ever had any trouble.

He said: “It came as a complete shock and surprise when I found out what had happened at the pub. We are deeply disappointed that someone would do this.

“We have been here for many years now and we have never had any problem. We have never had to involve the police in anything before.

“It’s not in the character of the area for this sort of thing to happen.

“It’s a very safe, friendly area and all the business owners look out for each other.

“If anyone has seen anything I would urge them to contact Police Scotland.”

He added: “However, we will certainly be open for business as normal at the weekend. This will not put us off opening.

“We have a really good group of customers and it will be business as usual for them.”

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 2.30am yesterday.

Two bricks could be seen on the pavement outside in the aftermath.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating.