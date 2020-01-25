Aberdeen pub managers appeal to council for later Christmas Eve licences

Pub managers across the city have called for licensed premises to open later this Christmas Eve.

It comes after Aberdeen’s licensing board sought the opinions of the licensed trade before deciding which dates in 2020 might be suitable for an extension of opening hours.

Traditionally, the extension has been one additional hour to all on-sales premises.

Specialist licensing lawyer Audrey Junner, speaking on behalf of pub chain Stonegate which operated seven venues in the city including The Triple Kirks, Slain’s Castle and The Foundry, gave a list of 18 potential dates they would like considered, including Christmas Eve.

In her representation, Ms Junner said: “In particular they would like to draw your attention to Christmas Eve, which was not included in last year’s extensions.

“This is a date, particularly with the community pubs outside the city, which is very popular, and many clients, including Stonegate, were surprised not to see it included last year.”

Other managers of licensed premises in the city also gave their views before discussion by the licensing board on Tuesday.

David McNair, general manager of Murdos in Aberdeen, said Christmas Eve is “probably the second busiest day of the year” for the pub.

He added: “This year we had to stop at midnight and a lot of our regular custom were disappointed as for the last few years we have opened until 1am.”

And Simon Cruickshank, manager of the Ploughman and the Richmond Arms in Peterculter, said Christmas Eve is also his “busiest day of the year”, adding he “really needs” to open until 1am.