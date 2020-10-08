Aberdeen pub group announces temporary closure as new restrictions make trading ‘impossible’

McGinty’s, one of Aberdeen’s largest hospitality groups, has announced it is to close the doors of its venues for the foreseeable future as the latest coronavirus restrictions make trading “impossible” for them.

However, the business said in its Facebook post that it hopes to make a return “as soon as the government guidance allows us to”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced pubs, cafes and restaurants across Scotland would now only be able to open indoors between 6am and 6pm.

Drinking outdoors will still be allowed until the current curfew time of 10pm.

A number of businesses in Aberdeen have already announced they will not reopen under the new restrictions, with McGinty’s – which runs pubs such as The Stag and The Grill and restaurants including The Esslemont and No 10 – just the latest.

Siberia, on Belmont Street, announced yesterday evening that it would be closing for the foreseeable future, saying staying open was “not a viable prospect”.

The Spiritualist also confirmed it would shutting with immediate effect – after spending £250,000 on keeping their premises safe from Covid-19.

In their statement, McGinty’s echoed similar sentiments to the other shuttered hospitality businesses, saying the closure came despite significant measures in place to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

They said: “Customer and staff safety has always been our priority in these challenging times and we have gone above and beyond to create a safe environment with social distancing measures, increased cleaning & in-house COVID-19 policies.

“Unfortunately the latest government restrictions make it impossible for us to continue trading for now.”