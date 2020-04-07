Aberdeen pub and restaurant bosses donate excess food to charity appeal

A north-east business has become one of the first to donate essential food supplies to charity during the coronavirus crisis.

PB Devco, which owns a number of bars and restaurants in Aberdeen, closed earlier than many other similar establishments after anticipating government advice.

To help out others who may be in need, it decided to give excess food to charity Aberdeen Cyrenians to be used to support others.

In total, between £2,000 and £3,000 worth was donated.

The Evening Express and Original 106 FM have joined forces with four charities in order to help the vulnerable in the north-east during Covid-19.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer have formed a partnership called AC2U, which will help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access essential goods.

All four charities are appealing for items such as tinned meals, rice, pasta, cleaning products, soap, washing powder and toilet roll, which will allow them to provide basic necessities to those struggling in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Paul Clarkson, operations director at PB Devco, said: “My mum and dad are based in Spain, and they saw the crisis unfolding over there.

“It was inevitable that places would be forced to shut, we got ourselves in order and secured the premises and shut on March 17 before the prime minister’s announcement later that week.

“On Monday and Tuesday, we were making sure everywhere was safe, but we had a lot of food that would have perished between all the sites, so we decided to donate it to charity. We loaded everything up into our van and delivered it, it was between £2,000 and £3,000.”

Bryony Shepherd, community and events fundraiser at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “We were blown away by the support we received from local businesses when we were setting up AC2U alongside our other partner charities.

“Fresh food donated by organisations like PB Devco, as they were sadly shutting their doors, has allowed us to prepare and deliver hot meals to vulnerable individuals and families who have reached out to us in need.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)