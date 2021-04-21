Aberdeen psych rock four piece release new EP recorded during lockdown

Aberdeen alternative psych, Kosmische band Seas, Starry have released a four-track EP self-recorded during lockdown.

The Anatomy EP was released on Friday April 16 in CD format on Ripcord Records and digitally on make-that-a-take-records.

Self-recorded in the Granite City the release includes a unique collaboration with Uniforms singer/songwriter Derrick Johnston.

A pioneer of the Scottish DIY underground scene Johnston appears on Nun The Wiser.

Seas, Starry vocalist/ guitarist/bassist Claire Stewart said: “We have known Derrick for quite a long time through the DIY gig circuit.

“As well as being good friends and sharing similar values we really like his vocal style.

“Derrick has such an interesting voice as it is quite polyphonic with a lot of tones.

“We had a song which we thought he might be able to put a different spin on.

“We had the arrangement in terms of the music but weren’t sure what to do with the vocals.

“We reached out to Derrick to see what he could do and he sent us back some vocal tracks.

“It completely changed the whole dynamic of the song in a really exciting way.

“That meant I was able to do something quite different from what I originally planned to do.

“Collaboration has been really healthy for us.”

Formed in 2010 Seas Starry comprise Claire along with husband Jan Stewart (guitars), Chris Bissett – (drums, artwork) and Ross Macbeath (bass/guitar).

They have shared bills with similar envelope-pushing bands such as Dylan Carlson (leader of American doom drone pioneers Earth), Cosmic Dead, Happy Meals, Acid Cannibals and Hot Club de Paris.

Seas, Starry have also played live alongside Dundee cathartic melodic punk band Uniforms – fronted by Johnston.

© Supplied by Seas, Starry

Jan explained the DIY punk trail-blazer fully embraced the opportunity of collaboration with Seas, Starry.

He said: “I sent Derrick an instrumental version of the song and he said he walked around Dundee for a week just thinking.

“Then he sent me a glut of vocal tracks – it was a wall of Derrick.

“He told us to do what we wanted with it.

“He was so enthusiastic and curious to see how it turned out.

“We are really pleased with how it worked.”

Anatomy EP recorded during lockdown

Seas, Starry have released two full-length albums so far with debut Tyto Alba (2014) influenced by My Bloody Valentine and LaBradford.

Recorded over 10 intense hours follow up Triangle Teeth (2018) was far more discordant and aggressive.

New release The Anatomy EP has the noisy, immediate rush of punk with tracks like Nun the Wiser alongside the cinematic pysch of tracks Skull/Tone/Skull and New Ruins.

© Supplied by Seas, Starry.

Jan said: “There was a period during the restrictions where two households were allowed to meet.

“That meant we could meet at our rehearsal space and since Claire and I are married we could get one of the others in.

“Then we could track it and then share things online to get it finalised.

“It was all done ourselves – just DIY.

“When we had a bit recorded we would sent it off to the other guys and wouldn’t really know what was coming back.

“They would sit at home and think about what they wanted to do.

“With the songs we hadn’t yet properly arranged or fleshed out it allowed them to take completely new directions.

“We might try to do that sort of things in the future.

“Previously we would just be in a room trying to come up with different things on the spot and then worked on them organically.

“However having this time away was almost like taking a step back and looking at everything which was quite good.

“In the past someone would come in with an idea and we would play it for however many hours and decide if it was good or not.

“With this, we bounced off each other in a completely different way.”

As well as the two full-length albums Tyto Alba and Triangle Teeth the ground-breaking four-piece have also recorded a number of EP’s.

Released in October 2019 Spooky Witch is a vital two track Ep whilst Yell Soundz is a collection of home recordings inspired by minimalist Steve Reich who composed influential pieces Different Trains and Music for 18 Musicians.

Development of Seas, Starry sound

The sound of Seas, Starry has developed and mutated considerably since their debut show a decade ago.

Claire explained: “We have progressed because I think there is stronger songwriting.

“We have pared back as we had a lot of pedals back then but have since simplified the equipment we use.

“That has been good because it makes us focus on what we are using and why.

“There is maybe a little bit less whistles and bells.

“Christian’s drum style is a lot more direct and aggressive which suits us.

“Knowing a lot more about the recording process has helped us as a band as well.

“We are a lot more clued up on what sounds or dynamics we want when recording.”

Jan believes a change in the band dynamic in recent years has been fundamental to Seas, Starry development.

Each musician brings something unique to the band both in terms of sound and ideas.

Jan explained: “One of the biggest differences from when we first started was that the band was essentially ideas I had that were fleshed out.

“Now it really is four people and much more collaborative rather than me coming in with ideas and little four-track demos.

“Now pretty much everything is worked out in a room together and that makes the band sound completely different.

“Everyone has an input and we all appreciate what everyone brings to the band.

“There is a really good mix and chemistry.”

© Supplied by Seas, Starry.

Fears for emerging acts and smaller venues

Claire and Jan have been at the forefront of the Aberdeen DIY music scene for years by running concerts as Laika Come Home Music Promotions.

There have been no concerts for more than a year since venues shut last March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There is light at the end of the tunnel as venues are beginning to book, and announce, concerts for the future in the hope lockdown restrictions will ease enough to allow audiences inside venues.

Jan said: “Even before the pandemic Aberdeen was suffering a little bit as there was never a venue that replaced Downstairs.

“There are still good promoters in Aberdeen as there is IMP (Interesting Music Promotions), Punch Face Champion and AGP (Aberdeen Gig Promotions) who are all putting on gigs.

“In terms of when things start up again, I am concerned that what we will be left with will be larger venues that are attached to larger booking agents.

“Meaning that you have to be in with a larger booking agent so there might be less chance for smaller bands to get a leg up.

“My concern is that it becomes more corporatized when things get up and going again.

“Limiting opportunities for DIY younger bands.

“Unfortunately what we might see is the balance power shift even more towards these larger booking agents.

“You might not be able to get remunerated in a fair way or there can be awful 360 deals.

“All these things that may mean the smaller bands and smaller venues will suffer.”

Wild that it’s been a year since we’ve been on a stage. Missing it really badly, let’s hope we will be back this year. https://t.co/Seg5SkWCHJ — Seas,Starry 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@seasstarry) March 14, 2021

Light at the end of the tunnel

There have been green shoots of recovery for the live music scene in Aberdeen with the Blue Lamp recently running regular online shows.

In a positive light there are promoters in Aberdeen that are doing really positive things. “For example The Blue Lamp have started putting on virtual gigs. “We have been asked to do one of those which we are very excited about.” Claire Stewart, Seas, Starry vocalist, guitarist, bassist.

Already artists including Craig John Davidson, The Ghost Tape, Moons of Mercury and Doghouse Roses have been involved.

The shows are performed under strict Covid-19 guidelines with no audience and later streamed.

The Blue Lamp also did pre-recorded streams to great success, and acclaim, during the Aberdeen Jazz Festival last month including a show from legend Tommy Smith.

Claire said: “In a positive light there are promoters in Aberdeen that are doing really positive things.

“For example, The Blue Lamp has started putting on virtual gigs.

“We have been asked to do one of those which we are very excited about.

“We are also excited to see the variety of other bands in the city that are jumping on that platform that the Blue Lamp has provided.

“It is exciting.

“It is not all doom and gloom and there are pockets where people are trying to do their best.”

The Anatomy EP is out now on CD via Ripcord Records.

It can also be purchased for digital download from make-that-a-take-records.