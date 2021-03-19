Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has flown the Royal Standard from city’s Town House this week to remind residents of the “good things” which come from being part of the Commonwealth.

The flying of the Royal Standard is normally reserved for visits by members of the royal household and can only be performed by a select group of individuals.

Provost Barney Crockett is allowed to do so in his capacity as Lord-Lieutenant.

Although it is unconventional for the Standard to be flown at such a time, Mr Crockett elected to do so in the wake of “negative issues” engulfing the monarchy in recent weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out in a television interview about allegations of racism.

However, Mr Crockett said he made the decision to fly the Royal Standard to remind citizens in the Granite City of the “good work” he believes comes from the royal family.

“Very few people are allowed to fly the Scottish Standard and fortunately as Lord Provost, I am one of the few,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to be able to fly it.

“There has been a lot of debate in Britain over the last few weeks and some negative issues and I believe it’s good to underline the good things that come from having our constitution the way it is.

“Things like the Prince’s Trust charity are an example of that – it’s something which means a lot to me and many other people.

“The Commonwealth has done a lot of good across the world and we shouldn’t forget that.

“It shows the standing of the city, and it shows we are recognised as a place that is quite special. In particular, it shows we have special links to the royal family. We are keen to highlight that.

“We should definitely address the issues that crop up but we also have to see the bigger picture and look at the good that comes of being part of the Commonwealth.

“The most-trusted countries across the world have constitutional monarchies and we are pre-eminent amongst that. We sometimes forget the good work that is done.”