Aberdeen Provost backs Parkinson’s charity after light event scrapped following death of Prince Philip

Council officials in Aberdeen will look to raise awareness of Parkinson’s despite plans to light up an iconic city building being scrapped at the weekend.

As part of plans to mark World Parkinson’s Day, Marischal College was due to be lit up to raise awareness of the neurological condition.

It would have been one of dozens of buildings and landmarks lit up all over the country.

However, following the death of Prince Philip on Friday, event organiser Parkinson’s UK offered all organisations taking part the opportunity to pull out.

Because Lord Provost Barney Crockett, in his capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen, is the Queen’s official representative in the city, it was felt it would be inappropriate.

However, the council and the charity plan to work together to highlight issues facing those with Parkinson’s at a later date.

Annie Macleod, director of Parkinson’s UK Scotland, said: “Our Light Up Scotland for Parkinson’s programme is very important to people in our community. It seeks to shine a light on Parkinson’s, the fastest growning neurological condition in the world, and the thousands of people across Scotland who have the condition.

“Following the sad news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, we knew that it was possible that some landmarks would no longer find it appropriate to participate.

“We contacted all the buildings that had agreed to take part this year. We confirmed that we would be proceeding with our plans to mark Word Parkinson’s Day, and noted that we understood why some venues may decide not to participate with the Light Up Scotland event.

“We asked building to contact us if they were no longer taking part so that we could manage expectations from our community.

“On Saturday, we received an email from the Lord Provost’s Office explaining that as the Lord Provost fulfils the role of Lord-Lieutenant in Aberdeen, he had now entered the formal mourning period, and that Marischal College would no longer be taking part. The Lord Provost also apologised for the late change.

“We are looking forward to working with Aberdeen City Council to find a way for the Council to show its support for people with Parkinson’s and their families and friends in the city in the future.”

Mr Crockett insisted Aberdeen City Council remains “very supportive” of the work of Parkinson’s UK.

He said: “I thought long and hard about the decision not to illuminate Marischal College. Contact was made with the organiser to update them on the situation and to highlight that we are very supportive of the charity and its cause and will demonstrate that support in due course.

“A discussion to determine an appropriate course of action will be arranged.”