Aberdeen property tycoon submits plans for £1m gastro-pub on Union Street

A north-east property tycoon has lodged £1 million plans to convert a former Aberdeen travel agent into a new gastro-pub.

Alan Massie’s firm Carlton Rock has applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to turn the former Thomas Cook shop on Union Street into the new venture.

The businessman said the gastro-pub would serve real ales and spirits from local breweries and distilleries, along with a home brew from an onsite microbrewery.

He said: “It would be open for lunches and continue into the evening.

“We’ll probably be spending around £1m on the refit and a number of full-time and part-time jobs would be created.”

Mr Massie said he hoped the plans would go some way towards helping rejuvenate the top end of Union Street and draw people back to the High Street.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “It would add something different to the top end of Union Street.

“We’re trying to fight back and get new projects on to Union Street so money is saved in Aberdeen, rather than dragged out of the city.

“We’ve got almost 20-odd shops on Union Street sitting empty.”

According to the plans, the pub would be open from 11am to midnight from Monday to Thursday, from 11am to 2am Friday and Saturday and from noon until midnight on Sundays.

There would be a range of hot food on offer.

The design statement adds: “Despite the recent economic downturn in Aberdeen, together with the recent rise in business rates which has seen many businesses reduce their involvement in the city centre, our applicant is looking to invest and grow a business in a way that positively contributes to the area and that if successful, would lead to employment within the local community – including part-time seasonal work for the large younger student workforce within Aberdeen.”

It is hoped the new pub could be open by next summer if all the necessary planning consents are granted.

The shop was closed in March as part of plans to “streamline” the UK retail network.

However, in September the travel giant collapsed, after failing to secure a £200m rescue deal, with a further 600 stores closed across the country.