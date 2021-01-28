Aberdeen property market ‘buoyant’ despite continued challenges

The property market in Aberdeen remains “buoyant”, despite the challenges of lockdown restrictions.

Sales have continued throughout the first month of the year with house viewings still allowed under the new lockdown restrictions.

Fewer properties are currently on the market but experts say people have still been buying new homes.

John MacRae, chairman of Aberdeen Solicitors’ Property Centre (ASPC), said: “After lockdown last year our local market recovered very quickly and was very active in the latter part of the year.

“Our fourth quarter even saw some positive price movement although the more reliable five-year constant quality price index remained negative but improving.

“This year, so far, we are seeing insertions pick up but at a slightly lower level compared to the same time last year. Bear in mind, however, the background. Last year, at this time we were oblivious to the virus heading our way. This year we are, currently, in semi lockdown, home moves are not proscribed, but sellers are being cautious about coming to market.

“Sales are doing OK, almost equalling insertions.”

Zoopla has published its house price index for December 2020, which showed property prices in Aberdeen were down 2.4%, despite rising prices in all other major cities across the UK – a 3.4% rise in Scotland.

Alan Cumming, national estate agency director at Aberdein Considine, said that he believed the market was looking optimistic.

Technology has also played a large part in the sale of houses, with the firm launching virtual walk-through tours last year to help sellers.

He said: “Property prices in Aberdeen continue to be challenged by the volume of properties on the market – but the market has been buoyant for a number of months and going into spring the market is moving at a good pace.

“Our virtual tours, using 360-degree technology to create an interactive walk-through, are proving hugely popular and are helping people to move home as safely as possible.”