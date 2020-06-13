Aberdeen properties hit by power cut

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in six AB10 postcode areas at 7.21am and that it was aiming to restore power by 10.30am.

The postcodes affected are AB10 6RT, AB10 6SU, AB10 6TA, AB10 6TB, AB10 6TQ and AB10 6TR.

An SSEN spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GG9790’.”