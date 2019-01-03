Aberdeen project’s ‘grassroots approach’ to mental health welcomed

A new initiative launched to help people in Aberdeen suffering from isolation and mental health issues has been hailed a success.

The Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership scheme has seen link practitioners stationed at GP surgeries across the city who patients can be referred to.

The practitioners, who are employed by the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), will speak to patients and help them find ways to keep active and get involved in their communities.

Community builder Fran Smith, who works with groups and organisations to uncover what sort of activities are available to people, said the feedback on the scheme has been positive.

She said: “I think it’s fundamental to speak to communities and speak to people about what impacts them, specifically around health and wellbeing.

“I think it’s a really positive, grassroots approach.

“People have said ‘that’s really useful’. Sometimes you just need to speak.

“That link practitioner has the time to sit with someone and support them in a very person-centred way to really get to the bottom of what’s impacting them.

“People have responded really positively to that. There’s a few folk I’ve spoken to who had depression and they said that would be really, really useful. Having that resource in your doctor surgery, people have said it will be very welcome.”

The link practitioners first began taking referrals around August and September.

They are currently stationed at around 18 practices, but all 29 city surgeries plan to have a link practitioner by the end of the financial year.

“The link practitioner is all about finding what support the person wants and then looking into the community to see what’s there to support them,” Fran said.

“It’s not a traditional health professional approach in so far as it’s not, ‘this is what you need to do’.

“It’s very much, ‘what do you feel you’re able to do to support your health and wellbeing?’.

“My role is basically to build relationships within communities and community groups.

“The link practitioners, they’re going to be doing predominantly social prescribing.

“It’s a fundamentally new approach from the Health and Social Care Partnership.”

The initiative also utilises a national database called Aliss, run by the Health and Social Care Alliance, which Fran called a “community Google”, adding: “You can just put in your postcode and it’ll tell you everything that’s happening in your area.”