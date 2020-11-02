Aberdeen professor says national lockdown for Scotland ‘wouldn’t be a good idea’

A leading Aberdeen professor has spoken out against the potential of imposing a second national lockdown across Scotland, and stressed the country should be following New Zealand’s lead.

Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University also suggested using hotels to set up dedicated facilities where those self-isolating could be monitored.

It follows as deputy first minister, John Swinney said it would be “foolish” to rule out following England into a full national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England would be entering a month-long national lockdown from Thursday.

Scotland enters into its new tiered system of working today, which has seen each local authority issued a level, with restrictions differing depending on the level.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has been assigned level two, which still bans indoor gatherings and imposes restrictions on hospitality, whereas Moray has been assigned level one.

Professor Pennington said: “I wish I knew if the lockdown would work, that’s the problem with this virus. It might get the cases down, but what we didn’t achieve from the first lockdown was getting rid of the virus.

“The tier measures in Scotland are based on how many new cases there are each day. Part of that is the groups being infected, at the start it was groups of young people who are unlikely to be hospitalised, but now the age is getting older.

“The daily number of cases needs to be going down. If the case numbers start to fall, and there’s a sustained fall, there’s no need to go for a national lockdown.

“Some parts of the country are affected worse than others, which is what they’ve seen in England as well. It doesn’t make sense locking down a place with relatively low cases.

“In Aberdeen, we have cases, but we are managing them. I don’t think Aberdeen’s had a big problem with it. As long as case numbers continue to come down, I see no inevitability that a national lockdown will be needed.

“I don’t think it would be a good idea. But we are in the hands of the virus.”

He said Scotland’s priority should be eradicating coronavirus entirely, not supressing the amount of cases, as New Zealand has been doing.

Professor Pennington said one way of doing this might be to set up quarantine facilities potentially in hotels – where those self isolating could be monitored to ensure they were doing so.

He added that areas with lower levels of cases such as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands should focus on the test and trace to ensure it is working properly.

“Places such as Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands still have relatively low numbers of cases, the focus should be on making sure track and trace is working as well as it can and stopping the virus.

“Then we can go back to the original Scotland strategy, of eradicating the virus. It’s been done in New Zealand, they had a very strict lockdown and had quarantine isolation facilities.

“We should have facilities for people coming in from abroad as well who have to quarantine.

“It would also be very good for the hoteliers, they’d be given help and support to make sure hotels are safe for staff.

“It could be three/four/five star hotels as well, we’ve got plenty of them and they’ll still be quite quiet.

“Aberdeen could be an example of how it could be run.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government is seeking urgent clarification from the Treasury over whether protection will be available if a devolved administration believes it is necessary to impose the highest level of restrictions later in the month or early next year.

The Treasury has stated the scheme will only be available UK-wide for one month and Scotland is entitled to a devolved share of the money spent on business grants but Scottish ministers will hold crunch talks with the department on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the BBC’s Politics Scotland programme yesterday (SUN), deputy first minister John Swinney said a further national lockdown in Scotland could not be ruled out but he hoped existing measures would be enough to avoid such a move.

He said: “I can’t categorically rule that out, no, and it would be foolish to do so because we do face a very serious situation,” he said. “We took the scientific advice that was given to us in September, and we applied restrictions right away.”

Mr Swinney said efforts to “bear down on the virus” over the past two months had left Scotland in a “stronger position compared to the situation that prevails in England today” and insisted the levels system was still “the correct position for us to take”.

The Perthshire North MSP, who revealed his government only found out about the furlough extension through newspaper reports, said it was a “matter of concern” that calls for such a move from devolved administrations had been “disregarded” by the UK Government until England was sent into lockdown.

He added: “What we need to know is the circumstances in which furlough payments are going to be available. Are they only going to be available when England’s got a problem?

“Or are they going to be available at all times, in all parts of the UK, when we all, at different stages, face difficulties and have to apply restrictions?”

The Scottish Government has issued a warning for the public to warn of the serious implications of “twisting” the rules.

Its new campaign hopes to alert people of the wider harm it could cause when members of the public follow their own interpretation of guidance, and how even small lapses in compliance can impact health, economy and wider society.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We have all made huge sacrifices throughout this pandemic. I know that people are tired and frustrated, but at this critical point in the pandemic, I want to remind people that the decisions they make over the coming days and weeks have a real impact on not only themselves but others. Right now, we rely more than ever on public willingness to adhere to the measures in place.

“The new protection levels should enable communities to control outbreaks quickly and effectively and minimise transmission of the virus by following the guidance and supporting each other to comply. But, if we all put our own twist on the rules, they simply won’t work.

“We’ve seen how our collective efforts at the start of the pandemic helped to suppress the virus to levels where businesses could open, people could meet up with less restrictions, and we were able to restore some normality to our lives.

“We all need to play our part to help protect lives, our mental health, the NHS, jobs and businesses. Stopping the spread starts with all of us.”