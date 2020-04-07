Aberdeen professor joins panel of experts studying coronavirus threat for police

A north-east disease expert will provide specialist advice on risks and safeguards for police staff during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a new panel.

Professor Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, is part of a panel established by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF).

It will continually review and assess medical and epidemiological issues in respect of Covid-19 – and identify changes to working practices which should be considered by the Police Service of Scotland (PSoS).

Professor Pennington joins Professor Sir Harry Burns and Professor George Crooks OBE on the panel.

The Police Federation members are Calum Steele and David Kennedy and the legal member is Professor Peter Watson of PBW Law.

The panel, which met by video conference for the first time yesterday, will inform how the SPF represents its members in discussions on Covid-19 with Police Scotland leadership.

Calum Steele, the Federation’s general secretary said: “The generic health protection advice promoted by the Government simply does not take account of the realities of police work.

“We need sector specific advice which recognises and reflects the often unpredictable and up close and personal nature of policing, and this panel will help us secure that.”

