Aberdeen professor joins fight for sight research

A north-east professor has signed a public letter to fight for more funding in the battle against sight loss.

Prof Lynda Erskine, chairwoman in developmental neurobiology at Aberdeen University, is one of 12 leaders in the opthalmology field who signed a public letter by charity Fight for Sight, aiming to raise awareness of the need for funding to research eye-related conditions.

There are more than two million people in the UK living with sight loss.

Dr Rubina Ahmed, head of research at Fight for Sight, said: “It’s shameful that in 2020 so little national research funding goes to eye research, especially when science offers so many possibilities to transform lives and there are breakthroughs happening every day.

“We’ve seen the first gene therapies for eye diseases become available on the NHS and stem cell treatments are already restoring sight for patients at clinical trial.

“However the amount of funding currently is not fit for the scale of the challenge.

“Science and technology have the answers, the only barrier is the funding to make it happen.

“We’re encouraging everyone to join us and make 2020 the year urgent action is finally taken on sight loss.”