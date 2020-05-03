Aberdeen Professor elected to prestigious academy

An Aberdeen University biologist has been elected to a prestigious scientific group.

Professor John Speakman, chair of zoology at the city institution, joined the National Academy of Sciences of the US this week.

He is one of only 26 foreign fellows to be elected to the American research organisation.

Members are appointed to the National Academy of Sciences in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

Being part of the group is a widely accepted mark of excellence in science and is considered one of the highest honours that a scientist can receive.

Professor Speakman is also one of only 28 experts in the world to become a fellow of the three major national academies at the same time.

This follows his election to the Chinese National Academy in 2019 and the Royal Society in 2018.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Professor Speakman’s work focuses on the causes and consequences of variation in energy balance, and in particular the factors that limit expenditure, the genetic and environmental drivers of obesity and the energetic contribution to ageing.

Professor Speakman said: “It is an incredible honour to have been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences, and I am so proud that I am now a fellow of the world’s three major national academies.

“Being recognised for your work in your field is a tremendous privilege, and I am grateful that in my career I have been fortunate enough to work with fantastic research teams who have helped me to achieve this.”

Professor Graeme Paton, head of the school of biological sciences at Aberdeen University, said: “It is excellent news that John has been elected to the United States Academy of Sciences and a tremendous honour to see John being recognised for his research work in energetics where he continues to be a world leader.”