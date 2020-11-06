Aberdeen private club elects first-ever female chair

The first-ever woman to lead a historic private club in Aberdeen insists it has moved on from its controversial former ban on female members.

The Royal Northern and University Club (RNUC) only allowed women to join the 166-year-old institution in 2017.

Pam Cradock, 51, has now been elected as chairman following their annual general meeting on November 5.

The independent financial adviser has been a member of the club for the last three years.

The RNUC decision to admit women was taken at an extraordinary general meeting in 2017 after the then chairman, Robert Smith decided to push for change.

Following a poll of around 200 members who attended the meeting, 86% voted in favour of allowing female members.

The issue had been a topic of much debate at the club for several years and Mr Smith pushed for the change.

Once the votes were cast he said: “This change is welcome.”

Pam said they have moved on from the “debacle” over female membership and she hopes to make the club more “visible” during her year term.

She said: “We are definitely on the other side of that debacle. It is a home from home for me and I’ve made so many friends.

“It is a sanctuary and I often pop in to meet clients and colleagues. It is a diverse place and there are so many benefits to being a member.

“My vice chair is Mr John Hunter and one of our plans is to reinstate the forward planning committee.

“I hope to bring positivity to the role and to make sure we are visible.

“We’re part of the fabric of Aberdeen and we’re on Albyn Place but people don’t know we are there.”

The previous chairman David Burnside said: “I am delighted to welcome Pam Cradock as the first female Chairman of the RNUC.

“She will bring a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to the role, which will encourage new members, both male and female. I wish her well for the year ahead.”

RNUC was founded in 1854 and given its Royal status following a visit to Aberdeen by Queen Victoria in 1863.

Before the vote in 2017, women could only enter the grand Victorian premises if signed in by a member.

They were also allowed in the bar, could attend various functions and recreational groups – but were not allowed to go in alone and enjoy the same privileges as men.