Aberdeen primary schools share £272,000 library improvement cash

Two Aberdeen primary schools are sharing a £272,000 windfall thanks to the School Library Improvement Fund awards.

Countesswells and Kittybrewster schools were awarded funding to undertake library projects.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kittybrewster will go ahead with their Developing A Love of Reading scheme which aims to create a culture of reading, creating joy, pleasure and lifelong enthusiastic learners with a whole school focus from children aged 3-11 years old.

Countesswells was awarded funding for their Book Blethers project which is aimed at raising attainment in reading as well as encouraging parental engagement and family learning.

Both projects will go ahead later on this year.