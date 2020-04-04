Aberdeen primary school to benefit from £269,000 improvement works

A raft of improvements are set to be made to an Aberdeen primary school.

Work to the value of £269,000 will be carried out at Bramble Brae School in Northfield.

It is being carried out as part of Aberdeen City Council’s commitment to a rolling repairs programme, which assesses the suitability of buildings and maintains the condition of facilities.

Building warrants have now been submitted by the local authority to carry out the work.

It includes refurbishing the kitchen and dining areas, as well as replacing fixtures and fittings, which will cost around £60,000.

Other alterations planned will see the toilets redone, again with relevant fixtures and fittings replaced.

It’s estimated the value of this work will be around £209,000.

A timescale for carrying out the rolling refurbishment of the school areas has not yet been set.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The plans to improve the pupil toilets and kitchen at Bramble Brae School have been put in place as part of the council’s rolling programme of works to improve and maintain the condition and suitability of its buildings.

“The current timescale for delivery of these is under review.”

Councillor Gordon Graham, who represents the area, said: “Bramble Brae has always been at the heart of the community and fosters good community spirit as well as a good educational platform.

“This investment, amongst others, is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the future of the school.”

Councillor Jackie Dunbar added: “I am delighted to see that much-needed investment is being put into the much-loved school of Bramble Brae, the investment will go a long way in ensuring that Bramble Brae continues to serve the local community and the benefits will be felt across the community.”