Aberdeen primary school shuts today for cleaning against coronavirus

An Aberdeen primary school is closed for the day to allow for cleaning as a precaution against coronavirus.

Glashieburn Primary School in Bridge of Don is closed to pupils and teachers today but is expected to be reopened tomorrow.

Hazlehead Academy has already been shut for the day for the same reasons.

A council spokeswoman said: “In line with national guidelines, Glashieburn Primary School will be closed today for cleaning as a precaution against coronavirus following a confirmed pupil case.

“The school is scheduled to reopen tomorrow.

“We will issue updates in due course about when Glashieburn School will reopen.”

