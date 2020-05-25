Aberdeen primary school reaches for success with sweet video for pupils
An Aberdeen primary school has encouraged its pupils during lockdown with a touching musical video.
Riverbank Primary School in Tillydrone made the video to show their pupils how much they were missed.
Featuring staff from many different departments of the school, the team banded together, dressed up and lip-synced to Reach by S Club 7.
The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day
