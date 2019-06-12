Aberdeen primary school rated ‘weak’ in inspection report

Aberdeen City Council has vowed to support a city school following a poor inspection report.

Dyce Primary and Nursery was rated as “weak” in the curriculum and improvement through self-evaluation categories following the continuing engagement report by inspectors from Education Scotland.

The school received a “weak” rating in improvements in performance.

The nursery was graded “weak” in quality of care and support and quality of management and leadership, as well as improvements in performance and meeting learning needs.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We note the findings of the report and will continue to support the school on their improvement journey.

“The inspectors were reassured that the school has already progressed a number of areas and we maintain regular contact with Dyce School to support and monitor progress.”