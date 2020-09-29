Aberdeen primary school launches Halloween trail

An Aberdeen primary is encouraging people to take part in a Halloween-themed spooky trail.

The PTA at Glashieburn School in Bridge of Don hopes to get local residents to decorate their windows and gardens with spooky decorations and pumpkins to participate in its Spooky Trail and Pumpkin Hunt.

The school cannot organise its usual social gatherings to raise money such as discos and fayres, so has set up a socially distanced fundraiser instead.

To participate in the event, the school is asking for a donation of £3, where prizes can be won.

Voting for a favourite display will cost £1, with proceeds going towards providing new and vital classroom resources.

To register to take part in the event, visit https://paypal.me/Glashiepumpkins, and ensure a name and street is added to the message box as well.

Participants will be emailed a unique number to display.

Votes can be placed by using the same link and should include the number of the display.

Votes will be open until November 2.

It is hoped that families will be able to walk around the neighbourhood hunting for homes taking part.

A statement from the Glashieburn PTA said: “We thank you in advance for your support and hopefully you enjoy a fun time pumpkin hunting.”