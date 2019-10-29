Aberdeen primary pupils to have chance to name city’s gritters

School pupils are in with the chance to name Aberdeen’s 10 main road gritters as a new competition launches.

Youngsters across the city’s primary schools are being asked to come up with some witty or funny names for the 18-tonne machines so they can be easily identified on the website.

The competition is only open to Aberdeen City Council primary schools, with one entry per school and it closes next Tuesday.

The public will be able to track the gritters online for the first time this year, with scheduled gritter operations due to start on November 11.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, one of the judges for the new competition, said he was “delighted” to introduce naming the city’s gritters.

He added: “We’re very much looking forward to seeing all the entries from our primary schools and we’re sure there will be a lot of witty suggestions!”