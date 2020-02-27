Aberdeen primary pupils set for Lego final

Aberdeen pupils will battle it out this weekend to be crowned winners of a Lego competition.

Mile End Primary School will compete against 23 other teams in the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) First Lego League Scotland Final.

The event, which takes place on Saturday February 29 at Perth College, challenges 9 to 16-year-olds to build a robot to tackle a series of missions, and create an innovative solution to a real world problem.

The competition aims to show young people the benefits of careers within Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem).

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, said: “I’d like to wish the Mile End team the best of luck for Saturday’s competition.

“We are always keen to promote the teaching and learning of Stem subjects and this is an imaginative and engaging approach that has really struck a chord with the pupils.”

Lowri Walton, FIRST Lego League IET education manager, said: “There is a great need for young people with STEM skills to fill the next generation of engineering roles and we are excited to see such bright young engineering minds in First Lego League.”