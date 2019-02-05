Aberdeen primary pupils reach final of UK robotics competition

Pupils at an Aberdeen primary school are through to the final of a national robotics competition.

The young designers from Tullos School won the Scottish heat to make it to the national final of the VEX IQ Robotics challenge.

The children had to design and build a radio-controlled robot to carry out a variety of tasks.

To get to the final pupils, Niamh Hague, Kaeden McKeon, Kiril Zabyvajev, Denis Abramov and Brooke Flood, with the help of their science teacher, Rory Holwerda, beat eight other school teams, including some from secondary schools, to win both the Robotics Skills Champion and Robotics Team Champion in the Scottish finals held at Robert Gordon’s College last year.

Now the primary 7 pupils are looking for sponsors to make sure they compete in the event in Telford next month.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “Congratulations to the boys and girls in the Tullos Primary Team on their achievement and good luck going forward to the UK finals”.