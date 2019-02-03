Aberdeen primary school pupils appeal for help to create wildlife haven

Aberdeen school pupils are appealing for materials that can turn their playground into a haven for wildlife.

The P2 class from Westpark School in Northfield is taking part in the RSPB Wild Challenge, an initiative aiming to improve the area for animals.

The class and their teacher Heather Moreton are on the lookout for spare tyres, excess wood, soil, compost bins and anything else that will help them in their quest.

As part of their mission, Heather and the pupils wrote a series of letters to The Evening Express, in the hope of enlisting our help.

In their letters, the children said: “We can’t do this alone. We would like any help anyone can give.

“We need wood logs and any wildlife experts or people who really like wildlife to come and talk to us. We hope you can help.”

Heather said: “We’re trying to improve the wildlife in our local area.

“We’ve just found out we’re getting a bronze award in the Wild Challenge and they’re really excited we’re going to be getting a certificate for it.”

The teacher decided to enlist the children in the project when she spotted it just before Christmas, and says in just one month, progress has been swift.

She said: “We’ve been hanging bird feeders around the school, we’ve planted flowers across the front of the building and we’re looking to make a compost bin and a bug hotel as well.”

Heather hopes the pupils can push on and do more for their local environment, as well as get more schools involved by raising awareness.

She added: “It could be something the whole school does every year.

“There have already been a lot of teachers who have shown an interest in what we’re doing.”

People who would like to help can get in touch by calling 01224 692323 or emailing Heather on hmoreton@aberdeencity.gov.uk