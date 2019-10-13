Aberdeen primary looking for Christmas stallholders

An Aberdeen primary school has appealed for stallholders to register interest for an upcoming event.

Stoneywood School hopes to build on the success of its last Christmas Fayre by attracting a range of stalls to take part in the evening, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

Last year, it was attended by around 500 people, with more than 24 arts and crafts stalls and other sellers, as well as the school-run set-ups, and was hailed a huge success by the delighted organisers.

The Christmas Fayre will take place on November 29 from 6-8pm.

Tickets costs £2.50 for adults, with under 12s and pensioners able to get in for free.

There is also planned to be a Santa’s Grotto, a children’s shopping room, raffles, a tombola, refreshments and more.

For more details and to register your interest in hosting a stall as a seller, contact laura.stoneywood@gmail.com