Aberdeen prepares to host major cycling event

Final preparations are under way for a major cycling event which will take place in Aberdeen today.

Ovo Energy Tour Series, a programme of professional bike races held in cities around the UK, has returned to the city.

A number of roads, including Union Street, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Back Wynd and Belmont Street, have been closed and are included in the race route.

Surrounding roads are also closed and parking restrictions are in place.

Aberdeen City Council employees and workers from race organisers SweetSpot have been working since the early hours of the morning to set up the course and ensure the event runs smoothly.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing previously said: “We are delighted the Ovo Energy Tour Series is to return to Aberdeen.

“The 2017 and 2018 Tour Series events were outstanding.

“Aberdeen is a dynamic city which offers a great deal for both residents and visitors.

“We are making a concerted effort to raise the city’s profile through our ambitious events programme.

“Bringing the OVO Energy Tour Series to Aberdeen will strengthen its position as a must-visit destination for high-profile cultural and sporting events.”