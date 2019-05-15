Royal Mail urged to think again over parcel service in Aberdeen community

Royal Mail could reverse its decision to axe a parcel collection service in an Aberdeen community following complaints from residents.

The Post Office in Peterculter has been without the service since it moved into the Spar store in 2017, meaning residents face a 10-mile round trip to collect some packages from Westhill.

Efforts to return the service to the area have so far been unsuccessful, with Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt joining Culter Community Council in urging Royal Mail and the Post Office to think again.

Ms Watt revealed talks have been ongoing over the reintroduction of the service in Culter. She said it was “unacceptable” residents had to travel so far to pick up their mail.

She added: “Having recently brought together representatives of the Post Office, Royal Mail and Culter Community Council, I am encouraged that discussions are under way to seek a long-lasting workable solution.

“It is simply unacceptable that people in Culter, many of whom are elderly, undertake a 10 mile-round trip to collect their post from Westhill – especially when the local Post Office is happy to help.

“I have asked to be kept updated as this issue develops and look forward to a commonsense solution.”

Culter Community Council chairman David Wakefield revealed Spar employees had ferried residents to and from Westhill.

He said: “Collecting parcels from Westhill wasn’t working for some of our residents, particularly those who don’t drive as it takes two hours by public transport.

“That is why we want the service to be reinstated and we have held talks with Royal Mail about that.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “Having listened to local concerns, we are currently investigating the relocation of our customer collection service back to Peterculter Post Office from Westhill Delivery Office.

“Our customers will still be able to collect any undeliverable mail from Westhill Delivery Office while we investigate the matter.”