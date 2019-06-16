Aberdeen post office up for national award

An Aberdeen post office has been shortlisted for a top national award.

Woodside Post Office on Great Northern Road was reopened earlier this year by the husband and wife team of Zulfiqar and Sal Ahmad, who also run the Berryden Post Office.

The Woodside service was lost for three years until the couple expressed their interest in reopening the branch.

Now in their 14th year, the Post Office Retail Awards are an annual opportunity to celebrate the Post Office network and the impact it has on communities all around the UK.

This year there are 19 awards with categories in sales, retail and excellence in customer service.

Woodside has been shortlisted for the best new small Post Office at the awards which take place on June 22 at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham.

A shop and in-house bakery are also located at the site.