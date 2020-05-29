Aberdeen police use ‘drug wipes’ to catch drivers under the influence

Aberdeen police have been using specialised “drug wipes” to catch those driving under the influence.

Officers from the city centre Problem Solving Team (PST) have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in a bid to deter drivers from illegally getting behind the wheel.

Trained officers can use the wipes at the side of the road by swabbing the drivers tongue with it.

They conducted tests on several motorists in the city centre which resulted in some providing positive samples and being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers also conducted speed and vehicle roadworthiness checks in the city centre and Rosemount as a result of complaints from local residents and also took the opportunity to deter those who would use the road to transport drugs.

PC Aaron White of the City Centre PST said: “As people enjoy the warmer weather it’s important to remember the basics haven’t changed.

“Drug driving, speeding and dangerous defects can result in serious and sometimes fatal circumstances.

“We are keen to get the message out that we are using these drug wipes to their full potential and it should make people think twice before getting behind the wheel or heading out on a motorbike.”

If you suspect anyone of using drink or drugs whilst driving, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call Police Scotland on 101.