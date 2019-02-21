Aberdeen police solving break-in cases

Police in Aberdeen are cracking housebreaking cases when some English forces do not investigate them, a top cop has said.
Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson presented the latest crime statistics to Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee yesterday.
Some 38.6% of domestic housebreakings in the city reported between April and September 2018 have been detected.
Ch Supt Thomson said: “You wouldn’t need to look too far south of the border to see some of these crimes aren’t investigated while some of these (detection) results are very positive.”