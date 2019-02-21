Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen police solving break-in cases

by Dale Haslam
21/02/2019, 1:27 pm
Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson
Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson
Send us a story

Police in Aberdeen are cracking housebreaking cases when some English forces do not investigate them, a top cop has said.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson presented the latest crime statistics to Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee yesterday.

Some 38.6% of domestic housebreakings in the city reported between April and September 2018 have been detected.

Ch Supt Thomson said: “You wouldn’t need to look too far south of the border to see some of these crimes aren’t investigated while some of these (detection) results are very positive.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel