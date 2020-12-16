Aberdeen police offices to be refurbished ahead of staff leaving Queen Street HQ

Police buildings in Aberdeen are to be refurbished in order to accommodate staff when they move from the Queen Street headquarters.

Police Scotland’s headquarters in Aberdeen is due to be demolished next year, in order to make way for Aberdeen City Council’s civic quarter project in Queen Street, as part of the City Centre Masterplan.

As the building will be knocked down, there are plans to distribute staff at the police between the local authority’s headquarters at Marischal College, Aberdeenshire Council’s building Woodhill House, and the existing police buildings across the city.

To prepare for the move, planning applications have been lodged by Police Scotland to refurbish some aspects of the existing stations.

In the Kittybrewster station on Great Northern Road, it’s planned to refurbish and fit-out existing office suites on the lower ground and ground floors.

This also includes modifying the heating and cooling systems, carrying out power and data works and building new partitions and walls to form a new office layout.

At the site on Inverurie Road in Bucksburn, there are plans to refurbish and fit-out existing office suites across all floors, power and data works and build partitions and doors to form new office layouts, as well as installing three window units on the ground floor.

Work will also be undertaken at the Nelson Street building, including refurbishment and fitting out of suites on the ground, first and second floors, including alterations, new heating and cooling systems.

Meanwhile, it was also announced earlier this year that work would be carried out in Marischal College to include a public police counter within the Aberdeen City Council headquarters, to allow members of the public to have a place they could reach officers.

North East Division Operations Superintendent, Kate Stephen said: “Our plan to co-locate and integrate with partners, including Aberdeen City Council, is well underway and work will shortly start to fit out the office space that Police Scotland will occupy within Marischal College.

“Refurbishment work to some existing police buildings in the city is also planned to accommodate staff moving from Queen Street to these locations.

“This marks the start of a very exciting time for policing in the north-east which, when completed, will allow us to work more closely with key partners to address the needs of local communities.”

The city council wants to transform Queen Street into a civic quarter – celebrating the culture and heritage of the area while creating new retail and residential opportunities.

Former clothes shop McKay’s was also taken over for the £150million project, and it was formally agreed that Police Scotland’s headquarters will be cleared to make way for the scheme in October.