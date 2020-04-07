Aberdeen police officers use new Sunday sessions to donate blood

Police Scotland officers have used Aberdeen Blood Donor centre’s new Sunday opening hours to give a life-saving donation.

The group visited the centre on the Foresterhill Campus on Sunday after the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service extended its opening hours to make sure more key workers could donate.

Giving blood is classed as essential travel.

Inspector Vicky Stables said: “I found out about group sessions via the Scotblood website and thought it aligned well to our organisations well-being agenda; enhancing positive well-being by being able to give something back to the community as well as working in partnership with one of our key partners, the NHS especially at this crucial time.

“When I put the message out to our officers, I was overwhelmed with the response, so we plan on having more group sessions in the future.

“The whole process was very easy to organise, you just need to get in touch via the website or by giving them a call.

“Given the exceptional circumstances we are living in at the moment, I’m sure a lot of people out there want to help.

“This is one way you can give back to the NHS. Attending an arranged blood donation session is classed as ‘essential travel’ so you don’t worry about being stopped by one of us.”

Head of territory for the Northern Arch, Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher said: “We’re delighted that officers were able to take the time to come along and give blood.

“We hope that this will inspire others within the community to continue to give blood and look forward to welcoming donors in the coming weeks and months.”