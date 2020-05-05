Aberdeen police officers told to shave to help PPE work properly

Bearded bobbies could be a thing of the past – at least for a while – as officers have been told to shave for new PPE to work properly.

More than 900 police officers working in Aberdeen and the north-east are being given special face shields for use when dealing with cases involving people suspected or confirmed as having coronavirus.

And officers have been asked to be clean-shaven for their equipment to be fitted and thereafter for it to work properly.

The PPE (personal protective equipment) consists of FFP3 masks, gloves, boot covers, coveralls and goggles.

The masks feature a face-fitted respirator.

However, a police spokeswoman confirmed “officers need to be clean-shaven or the FFP3 masks won’t work”.

A police source told The Evening Express: “It doesn’t really bother me because I’m usually clean-shaven anyway.”

But the source said “quite a number” of bearded colleagues had had to lose their prided facial hair.

They said: “I think they might be slightly upset at having to shave their beard off but I’m sure they understand the reason they have to do it.

“It’s reassuring to know we’ve got the PPE if we need it – and shaving is a small price to pay for our safety.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Across Scotland, some 10,000 officers have now been trained and supplied with the PPE.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “Our officers are playing a vital role in keeping people safe at this extraordinary time and we want them to have the right protective equipment to enable them to do their jobs with confidence.”

Surgical fluid-resistent surgical masks will also be worn by officers as they respond to incidents or deal with the public where it is not possible to adhere to social distancing measures.

Officers and staff will be able to choose to use the masks in certain low-risk situations where they are unable to maintain a two-metre distance from their colleagues or members of the public.

However, police who are in contact with someone who is suspected or confirmed to have coronavirus will still follow existing guidance which recommends the FFP3 mask.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the public and limit the spread of the virus and to protect our own people as they carry out their duties.

“We recognise that every day our officers and staff are putting themselves in harm’s way and we want them to have the right protection to do their job.

“In line with scientific advice, these surgical masks will be available for use as a precaution for officers and staff dealing with incidents where social distancing measures are not possible.

“Officers on routine patrol should not normally need to wear face masks, however, they are being provided with the additional equipment to protect themselves, their colleagues and members of the public.

“The procurement of protective equipment continues to be challenging due to demand from across the emergency services, but we are working hard to secure a sustainable supply of the masks for our people.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: