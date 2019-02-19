Aberdeen police officers tasered man to stop him cutting his own throat

Police in Aberdeen stopped a man from cutting his own throat by tasering him, a new report said.

The 33-year-old was carrying a knife and a pair of scissors and threatening to hurt himself before an officer set off a taser.

A watchdog investigated the incident and has concluded using the device was necessary.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) looked into the incident after police voluntarily referred it.

The man was involved in an incident with his partner last June and police traced him to a flat in Seaton later that day.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “One of the officers was a specially trained officer equipped with and trained in the use of the taser. When the police gained access to the flat, they found the man behaving in an erratic and unpredictable manner.

“He was threatening to kill himself, holding a knife to his throat and a pair of scissors to his abdomen.

“The man then tried to hide what he was doing with the knife but when the officer saw him cutting his neck with the knife, he discharged the taser at the man to protect his life.

“The man was swiftly arrested and provided with medical attention. He did not sustain any significant injuries and was taken into police custody.”

PIRC studied footage of the incident captured by the officers’ bodycams.

The report said: “The man posed a danger to himself and the responding officers. The use of taser to limit that danger and effect his arrest was necessary, proportionate and justified.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said he welcomed the report and added: “Our number one priority is the protection of the public.”